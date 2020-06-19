Brand Battles: Puma Says Nike's 'Footware' Isn't A Trademark

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Puma is moving to block Nike from registering the term "Footware" as a trademark, arguing that it's merely a descriptive term for sneakers that feature cutting-edge technology — plus six other new TTAB cases you need to know. 'Footware' Fight Setting the stage for a sneaker showdown, Puma SE filed a new case at the board to stop Nike Inc. from getting a trademark registration for "Footware." No, that wasn't a typo. Nike applied last year to register the term, seemingly a mashup of "footwear" and "software,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS