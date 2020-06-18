Judge OKs $1.7M In Bonuses For Stage Stores Execs

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Thursday overrode objections by the government bankruptcy watchdog to discount chain Stage Stores Inc.'s proposal to pay up to $1.7 million in bonuses to its top executives. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved the proposed performance incentive plan at a remote hearing, saying the plan was "entirely appropriate" and had the support of the creditors who will be funding it. "I think it's a reasonable approach to an unusual situation," he said. Stage Stores — the parent company of discount retailers Peebles, Palais Royal, Bealls and Goody's — hit Chapter 11 in May, blaming COVID-19 closures for its misfortune...

