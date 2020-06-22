Sanctions Order May Accelerate Decline In US-ICC Relations

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- On June 11, President Donald Trump signed an executive order (as yet unnumbered)[1] authorizing blocking sanctions and additional visa restrictions against personnel of the International Criminal Court. The White House took the action in response to the ICC authorizing an investigation into alleged crimes by U.S. personnel in connection with the war in Afghanistan. Although no individuals are immediately designated for sanctions under this authority, the EO represents a stark escalation in the fraught relationship between the U.S. and the ICC. Background Although the U.S. has cooperated with the ICC on a number of fronts, the relationship has been difficult from...

