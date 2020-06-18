Fla. DOT's Top Lawyer Resigns Over Forged Signatures

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The general counsel for the Florida Department of Transportation resigned Thursday, facing a Florida Bar investigation after the department's inspector general issued a report that said the lawyer had admitted to forging government documents. The department confirmed the immediate departure of Erik Fenniman, whom public records show was hired by the state in October 2003 and received an annual salary of $132,000, in the aftermath of a report released Monday by FDOT's Office of Inspector General. The internal watchdog said it had concluded, based in part on Fenniman's own admissions, that the lawyer had signed other staffers' names to at least...

