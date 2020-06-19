Okla. County Wants High Court To Reverse Tax Ruling

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma county's tax assessor has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a state high court decision blocking a neighboring county from applying assessed-value taxes to equipment a Tennessee gaming company leases to tribal casinos. Tulsa County Assessor John A. Wright on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to take up Rogers County's petition for review, saying the state's justices erred in December when they found Rogers County could not tax Video Gaming Technologies Inc.'s property. The state justices' decision conflicts with Wright's duty to assess all property in his county and administer "generally-applicable, non-discriminatory" tax laws, he said...

