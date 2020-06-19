Banks Cash In On PPE, But Risks Could Haunt Them

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- U.S. banks are facilitating a flurry of deals to bring personal protective equipment into the country from China and elsewhere in exchange for hefty fees, but inherent risks could come back to bite them as regulators continue to expose underlying fraud. Presiding over these anything-but-ordinary deals can be a risky business, with "know your customer" due diligence increasingly difficult when sorting through a newfound market that the latest headlines suggest is rampant with fraud, attorneys say. "Everyone in the world has their hair on fire to get these masks and the rest of the PPE," said Andrew S. Ittleman, a founding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS