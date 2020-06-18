Insurer Seeks Full 5th Circ. Review Of Atty Coverage Fight

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Landmark American Insurance Co. on Thursday urged the full Fifth Circuit to review a panel's recent decision reviving investors' bid for coverage of a legal malpractice judgment against a Texas attorney, contending that the ruling conflicts with precedent from courts both within and outside the Lone Star State. The June 4 opinion by a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel upended a lower court's determination that Landmark had no duty to defend or indemnify lawyer Gaylene Lonergan in the investors' suit because she didn't report it to the insurer until nine months after the reporting window for her 2015-2016 professional liability policy closed....

