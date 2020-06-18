Uber Eats Accused Of Misclassifying Delivery Drivers

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. has continued to misclassify its Uber Eats drivers as independent contractors, a flagrant violation of California's landmark worker classification law and a move designed to deprive drivers of benefits such as overtime pay and paid sick leave, according to a suit backed by prominent labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Liss-Riordan, who specializes in suits accusing employers of misclassifying workers, lodged the suit on behalf of California Uber Eats driver Kent Hassel. Liss-Riordan is already battling Uber and its competitor Lyft Inc. in separate suits in California and Massachusetts federal courts, claiming the ride-hailing companies misclassify their passenger drivers as...

