ADT Seeks To Exit Class Action Over Ex-Tech's Snooping

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Security company ADT has urged a Florida federal judge to toss a proposed class action over a former technician's unauthorized conduct in accessing footage from the in-home security cameras of 220 customers for multiple years, calling the complaint "an impermissible shotgun pleading." The suit is one of two proposed class actions filed by Texas residents May 18 accusing ADT LLC, doing business as ADT Security Services, of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress for calling itself "#1 in smart home security" while employee Telesforo Aviles allegedly gave himself access to customers' accounts for at least seven years. The company has said...

