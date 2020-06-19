Pharma Co. Must Mediate EpiPen Pricing Claims With Mylan

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A retail and online pharmacy operator suing Mylan in Kansas federal court over an alleged scheme to inflate prices for the emergency allergy medication EpiPen has been ordered to mediate its antitrust claims. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree on Thursday granted a May request by Mylan, which sells EpiPen, to compel mediation in a proposed class action KPH Healthcare Services Inc. lodged in February against the pharmaceutical giant. The judge agrees KPH, an assignee of McKesson Corp., which purchased EpiPen and other products from Mylan, is bound by a 2018 mandatory alternative dispute resolution provision that requires "parties to engage...

