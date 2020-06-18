Ikea To Pay $7.5M To End Wage Class Action Over Breaks

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Ikea U.S. Retail LLC has agreed to pay $7.5 million to end a putative class action claiming a policy that doesn't allow workers to leave the premises during their breaks violates the California Labor Code, according to a California federal court order Wednesday granting preliminary approval of the deal. U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney gave a provisional green light to the settlement, finding that the parties came up with a compromise that's fair given the risks and expense of continued litigation. "The $7.5 million settlement amount represents 44% of the realistic exposure in this case," he said. "In light of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS