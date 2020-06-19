Investors Blame Halal Guys Eatery Biz For 'Abysmal' Failure

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Three investors in a company attempting to create a Chicago branch of legendary New York food-cart chain Halal Guys have sued the business in Illinois federal court, saying it misrepresented its franchise deal and mismanaged three restaurants so badly that they went out of business. Investors George Kim, Douglas Kim and Michael Kim on Thursday accused H Guys LLC and its Chicago unit of fleecing them out of $280,000 by lying about their franchise agreement with New York-based The Halal Guys Franchise Inc. They said H Guys induced them to buy into three eateries in trendy Chicago areas The Loop, the...

