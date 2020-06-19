Green Group Claims EPA's Perchlorate Flip Breaks Deal

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council is accusing the Trump administration of making an unlawful change of course when it announced it wouldn't regulate perchlorate on the eve of a deadline to issue standards governing the chemical's levels in drinking water. The NRDC told a New York federal court Thursday that its 2016 consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires the agency to enact those standards by Friday, not announce its abandonment of an old finding. In a letter opposing the government's bid to stay a deadline established under the 2016 consent decree, the group argued the move by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS