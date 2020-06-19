Tinder, Bumble Settle Dating App IP War

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT) -- Rival dating apps Tinder and Bumble have reached a settlement to resolve a heated intellectual property war between the two market leaders. In a motion filed Thursday, attorneys for Tinder owner Match Group LLC asked a Texas federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit that accused Bumble of infringing both patents and trademarks by launching a "copycat" with similar layout and "swiping" features as the country's top dating app. The case, pitting Tinder against a rival founded by an ex-exec who once sued the company for discrimination, was intense from the start. Bumble claimed the lawsuit was retaliation after Match's failed attempt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS