Hershey Co. Latest Employer To Be Hit By COBRA Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 3:43 PM EDT) -- The Hershey Co. became the latest big-name company to face a suit claiming it failed to adequately notify departing workers of their right to keep their health insurance, after a former employee hit the snack giant with a proposed COBRA class action. Angela Woods, who worked for Hershey for almost four years until October 2018, filed a complaint in Tennessee federal court on Thursday claiming the company sent out Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act notices that lacked important information. Even though the U.S. Department of Labor has available a model COBRA notice form for employers to use, Hershey decided not to...

