Fluor Says There's No Jurisdiction For Afghan Bombing Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Fluor Corp. urged a South Carolina federal judge Friday to end a suit alleging it is liable for a U.S. Army soldier's injuries from a 2016 suicide bombing in Afghanistan, arguing that the case doesn't belong in the state. Under South Carolina's Door Closing Statute, there is no jurisdiction for cases "involving a foreign cause of action brought by a foreign plaintiff against a foreign corporation," which squarely covers former Spc. Winston Hencely's suit alleging that Fluor's negligent supervision of an employee led to the bombing, the company said, asking for judgment on the pleadings. "The law is clear," Fluor said....

