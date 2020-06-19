Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drivers Defend Standing In 7th Circ. Jeep-Hacking Class

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Drivers told the Seventh Circuit Friday that overpaying for Jeep Cherokees that were vulnerable to hacking gave them standing to sue Fiat Chrysler, and that an Illinois federal judge dismissed their certified class action by improperly focusing on future threats of hypothetical harm.

Drivers in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri whose case was upended by U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle's March dismissal order said in an opening appellate brief that overpaying for a defective product is a concrete injury that gave them standing to sue.

They want the Seventh Circuit to revive accusations FCA US LLC and car electronics maker Harman International...

