Drivers Defend Standing In 7th Circ. Jeep-Hacking Class

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- Drivers told the Seventh Circuit Friday that overpaying for Jeep Cherokees that were vulnerable to hacking gave them standing to sue Fiat Chrysler, and that an Illinois federal judge dismissed their certified class action by improperly focusing on future threats of hypothetical harm. Drivers in Illinois, Michigan and Missouri whose case was upended by U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle's March dismissal order said in an opening appellate brief that overpaying for a defective product is a concrete injury that gave them standing to sue. They want the Seventh Circuit to revive accusations FCA US LLC and car electronics maker Harman International...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS