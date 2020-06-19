PHH Mortgage Aims To Sink Action Over Payoff Statements

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- PHH Mortgage Corp. called on a New Jersey federal court Friday to bury a proposed class action alleging it unlawfully failed to account for insurance proceeds in loan payoff statements for the two borrowers behind the suit, saying the business accurately reflected the outstanding balance based on their mortgage terms. The New Jersey-based mortgage servicer urged the court to dismiss with prejudice the complaint from plaintiffs Donald and Nicole Dunn over such statements about their former Florida residence, saying their claims under the Truth in Lending Act and the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act each fell short. The Dunns cannot pursue...

