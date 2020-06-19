Sports Agency Says Pitcher Sought Missed Payment Too Late

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A sports agency that failed to make an agreed payment to a baseball player has argued in California federal court that an arbitrator botched the proceeding by determining that the payment still needed to be made, even though the player purportedly waited too long to file a grievance. The Eastern District of California should determine that arbitrator Michael Gottesman did not follow regulations set by the Major League Baseball Players Association when he held in March that California Sports Management Inc. still needed to pay pitcher Neftali Feliz, according to Thursday's complaint. "By disregarding the statute of limitations agreed to by...

