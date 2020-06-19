7th Circ. Says Chubb Has No Duty In Bank's Franchise Row

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday ruled that Chubb is not on the hook to cover Peoples National Bank in litigation over its financing of leases for a number of Taco John's restaurant franchises, agreeing with the lower court that the damages in the underlying suit did not amount to a "claim" under the bank's policy. A damages argument — advanced in 2016, 13 years into the underlying lawsuit and alleging that the bank used money for other debts that should have gone to plaintiffs in the underlying case — is not a claim in its own right under the bank's policy...

