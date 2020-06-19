Ex-Union Leader To Appeal For New Trial In Bribery Case

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Former jail union leader Norman Seabrook told a New York federal court Friday that he will appeal its decision to deny him a new trial over what he says is a wrongful conviction for accepting bribes to invest $20 million in union capital in a failing hedge fund. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein rejected Seabrook's motion for a new trial earlier in the week, finding that there was "no evidence" to support Seabrook's argument that a key government witness perjured himself at the 2018 trial. Testimony from cooperating witness Jona Rechnitz was the only direct evidence that Seabrook had accepted...

