Small Satellite Operators Criticize FCC's C-Band Defense

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A trio of small satellite companies seeking to eviscerate the Federal Communications Commission's C-Band spectrum reorganization plan told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the agency hasn't justified its slate of drastic changes. The operators — ABS Global Ltd., Empresa Argentina de Soluciones Satelitales and Hispamar Satelites SA — asserted that the agency overstepped its authority when it decided to redistribute the majority of the band to mobile companies in a forthcoming auction. "The FCC fails to explain how the [small satellite operators'] loss of 60% of their spectrum, coupled with new restrictions in the remaining 40%, is a mere 'modification,'" according...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS