Customer Signed Away Class Claims, NJ Nissan Dealer Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey Nissan dealership has urged a federal court to toss proposed consumer class claims in a suit alleging it drove up sale prices with mandatory fees, arguing that the suing customer signed a sales contract with a class action waiver. In a brief seeking to strike customer Rachel Page's class allegations, North Plainfield Nissan owner GPB Cars 12 LLC said Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 allows courts to nix class allegations that can't be maintained. That would make Page's claims, asserted individually and on behalf of a proposed class, barred under Rule 23, GPB Cars argued Friday....

