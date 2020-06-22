Restaurant Customers Win Final OK Of $4M Deal In TCPA Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A California judge has given his final blessing to a $4 million consumer class action settlement in a suit claiming that a restaurant consulting company violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act through a text-messaging campaign for quick-service chain A&W, ruling that the deal is fair. U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd's order on Thursday granted final approval of the settlement agreement between named plaintiff Cory Larson and consulting company Harman Management Corp. Judge Drozd found that while the suit had potentially meritorious claims, it was far from certain that Larson would have prevailed. He also noted that the law favors compromise...

