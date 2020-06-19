NJ Atty Accused Of False Claims Over Political Donations

Law360 (June 19, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney has been slammed with criminal charges for allegedly lying to two Garden State towns about her then-firm not making certain political donations, as the state attorney general's office said Friday that she had actually enlisted "straw donors" to make such contributions. Elizabeth Valandingham, 47, of Morristown, New Jersey, is accused of making those false representations to Bloomfield and Mount Arlington when submitting the firm's proposals for legal services, leading to more than $500,000 worth of contracts, prosecutors said. The attorney general's office did not identify the name of the firm. Valandingham is facing second-degree charges of false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS