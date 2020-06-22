Pilots Say Boeing Can't Escape 737 Max Lost Income Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Pilots told an Illinois federal judge Friday that Boeing can't escape liability for defrauding the international aviation community by heralding its 737 Max jets as safe when they were anything but, claiming pilots who've trained on the now-grounded jets have had their careers destroyed. A group of international pilots urged U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger to reject Boeing's bid to dismiss their consolidated proposed class action. The pilots allege Boeing's "callous" and "contemptuous manipulation" of the 737 Max's development and certification led to two fatal crashes that left 346 people dead and scores of 737 Max-rated pilots with diminished careers,...

