Night Workers Sue Chicago Transit Authority Over Unpaid OT

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of transportation workers are accusing the Chicago Transit Authority of violating collective bargaining agreements and state and federal wage laws by failing to pay adequate overtime to employees working the night shift. In a complaint filed in Illinois federal court Friday, five named plaintiffs say that in the last three years, CTA has not included shift differential pay in the calculation of the "regular rate of pay" for employees working late shifts. Each of the workers are members of the Chicago Transit Authority Trades Coalition, a group of 11 unions whose members perform work for the CTA....

