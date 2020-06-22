Trump Water Rule Blocked In Colo. But OK Nationwide

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has blocked implementation of the Trump administration's rule narrowing the scope of the Clean Water Act, while a California federal judge refused a request by a coalition of states and cities for a nationwide block of the rule, saying the agency has discretion to change course. The California court sided with the federal government on Friday in deciding that the Navigable Waters Protection Rule can take effect nationwide as scheduled on Monday, despite arguments from a California-led coalition. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled that the government has the power to reasonably interpret the long-disputed definition of "waters of...

