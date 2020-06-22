Memorabilia Co. Slams Investors' Jackie Robinson Doc Claims

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A purported sports memorabilia auction company and its owner are urging a Manhattan federal court to resolve investors' intervening allegations about prized Jackie Robinson documents before getting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's fraud claims against the company. In a Friday motion, Collector's Coffee Inc. and its founder and chief executive, Mykalai Kontilai, asked U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield and U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein to either judge on the pleadings, or send to arbitration, a complaint in intervention filed by three investors asking for affirmation that they have a "first position perfected secured interest" in a collection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS