Sierra Club Wants To Halt $2.2B Texas Pipeline Construction

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Construction on a Lone Star State pipeline should be immediately stopped pending a review of Clean Water Act permits for the project, environmentalists told a Texas federal court Friday. The Sierra Club said in a motion that the building of the $2.2 billion Kinder Morgan Permian Highway natural gas pipeline is already causing irreparable damage to numerous waterways along its path. The Army Corps of Engineers' issuance of a Nationwide Permit 12 — which allows for expedited approval of construction permits for pipelines and other infrastructure projects that cross certain waters — for the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act...

