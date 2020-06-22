Maduro Runs Venezuela, Central Bank Says In $1B Gold Suit

Paige Long By

Law360, London (June 22, 2020, 5:56 PM BST) -- A lawyer for Venezuela's central bank, which is seeking the release of €930 million ($1 billion) of gold from the Bank of England , told a judge on Monday that Britain's diplomatic relations with President Nicolás Maduro make it "absolutely clear" he is recognized as the country's leader.Nicholas Vineall QC, counsel for the board of Banco Central de Venezuela, which was appointed by Maduro, told Judge Nigel Teare at the High Court that the U.K. government has "unequivocally" recognized Maduro's government — even if it does not approve of him."Recognition of a government has nothing to do with approval or legitimacy of that government," Vineall said. "It is common for Her Majesty's government to recognize, or to continue to recognize, foreign governments of which it disapproves."The Bank of England says it cannot act on the board's instructions to release Venezuela's gold because there are competing claims to the money from the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, who has declared himself interim president and appointed a new central bank board.Judge Tearewho the U.K. government recognizes as president before he can resolve the dispute over whether to release the funds. The question is also relevant for another set of proceedings between the Venezuelan central bank and Deutsche Bank over the termination of a swap transaction and $120 million that has been released to receivers appointed by the court.Vineall told the judge that Calixto Ortega, the central bank chief appointed by Maduro, travels on a diplomatic status and that the U.K. government continues to receive the Venezuelan ambassador."Her Majesty's government and Mr. Maduro's government continue to maintain full reciprocal, normal diplomatic relations. And we say that is consistent and consistent only with the ongoing recognition by Her Majesty's government of Mr. Maduro's government," Vineall said.Vineall pointed out that Guaidó has no such relationships. He also drew the judge's attention to statements made to the press by Guaidó's representatives complaining that they have not been granted diplomatic status. He said the U.K.'s actions tell "an absolutely clear story.""Diplomatic relations are a sufficient signifier of recognition," he added.Banco Central de Venezuelaagainst the BoE at the High Court of England and Wales on May 14, seeking an order that would force England's central bank to sell part of the gold reserves. The case will turn on the authorization of the board making the instructions.Once released, the proceeds will be sent directly to the United Nations Development Programme so it can be used to buy medicine and food for Venezuelans struggling during the COVID-19 emergency, according to the lawsuit.Andrew Fulton, counsel for the Guaidó participants in the case, said that most of Vineall's arguments on Monday go beyond the preliminary matters agreed upon. He invites the court to engage in an "unnecessary and inappropriate" factual inquiry into diplomatic relations, Fulton said.Fulton said the court should be concerned only with whether the U.K. government has made a conclusive statement of recognition.He relied on a letter by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which refers to a quote from Jeremy Hunt, Foreign Secretary at the time, from February 2019, saying the country recognizes Guaidó as interim president until credible elections can be held.Hunt used the same speech to denounce Maduro's regime as "illegitimate" and "kleptocratic," according to court documents.Vineall said earlier that the statement was part of an attempt by several western countries to pressure Maduro into holding new elections, and does not amount to formal "derecognition." He told the judge that it was important to disentangle politics from the law.The hearing, which is scheduled to last four days, will also deal with another legal point in the English court's decision-making powers in cases involving foreign sovereign states, known as "judiciability." The Bank of England is not taking part.The Maduro Board is represented by Nicholas Vineall QC of 4 Pump Court , Brian Dye and Mubarak Waseem of Essex Court Chambers , Jonathan Miller of 1 Essex Court, instructed by Zaiwalla & Co The Guaidó Board is represented by Andrew Fulton and Mark Tushingham of 20 Essex Street , instructed by Arnold & Porter The cases are Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch v. Central Bank of Venezuela c/o Law Debenture Corporate Services, case number CL-2019-000303, and Banco Central de Venezuela v. The Governor and Company of the Bank of England, case number CL-2020-000304, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.--Additional reporting by Joanne Faulkner. Editing by Ed Harris.

