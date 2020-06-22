Live Nation Insists Consumers Must Arbitrate Antitrust Claims

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit urged a California federal judge Friday to force consumers to arbitrate their proposed class action accusing the company of monopolizing ticket sales, arguing they are bound by the same arbitration provision successfully employed against other litigants. The same arbitration provision applied by the same judge last year to claims that Ticketmaster violated antitrust and consumer protection laws by enabling scalpers to buy large quantities of face value tickets before individual customers got a chance, according to the brief, should be applied to the monopolization claims here. "Plaintiffs agreed on numerous occasions to arbitrate any disputes related to products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS