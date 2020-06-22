Investor Says Endo Lied About Role In NY Opioid Crisis

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An Endo International PLC investor launched a proposed class action Monday claiming the drugmaker's stock dropped nearly 15% after allegations surfaced about the company's role in New York's opioid crisis, unearthing a purported cover-up that left shareholders in the dark. Endo downplayed its contribution to the crisis to shareholders in the roughly three years leading up to the June 10 announcement of New York's state's administrative action accusing the company of overhyping the safety of its opioid drugs and minimizing their risk of addiction, according to investor Benoit Albiges' New Jersey federal court complaint. Endo, the manufacturer of brand-name opioid drug...

