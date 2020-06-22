Justices Won't Touch Conviction In $80M Fraud Case

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won't review a D.C. Circuit decision affirming a Maryland woman's conviction on charges of health care fraud and money laundering, despite her argument that her case was wrongly dragged out. The high court denied a petition from Florence Bikundi, who, along with her husband Michael D. Bikundi Sr., was accused of submitting $80 million in bogus home health services claims. That petition – which was only filed by Florence Bikundi – asked the justices to review the D.C. Circuit's affirmation of her conviction and sentencing. Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn't take part in the decision to...

