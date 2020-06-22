Sports Store Fights 9th Circ. Rehearing In Coverage Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A sports store embroiled in a coverage fight over asbestos-related injuries is pushing the Ninth Circuit to reject a bid to rehear the dispute, saying the other company involved in the row is basing its latest petition on a principle of law that doesn't exist. In a brief filed Friday, Outdoor Sports Gear Inc. slammed arguments by Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corp. that the Ninth Circuit had ignored injury law practice that linked loss of consortium claims with the injury that caused loss of consortium, saying the courts and cases A&S refers to rejected that notion and instead based their rulings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS