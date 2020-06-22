Fed. Circ. Backs Ford's Design Patent Win In Auto Parts Fight

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld a decision out of Texas saying marketers and distributors of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories willfully infringed 13 design patents owned by a Ford unit, featuring a $2.1 million attorney fees grant. A three-judge panel summarily affirmed Ford Global Technologies LLC's win against New World International Inc., Auto Lighthouse Plus LLC and United Commerce Centers Inc., about two weeks after oral arguments were held. That leaves in place U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey's $568,000 judgment in favor of Ford, on top of the attorney fees. Ford filed the suit in 2015, accusing the companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS