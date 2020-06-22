FCC Halts Chinese Radio Broadcast For 'Deficient' Application

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Monday denied an application for Chinese radio programming to be rebroadcast to the U.S. after a Chinese-backed entity with a key role in the broadcast's production was not included in the application. In the order, the commission's international bureau tossed an application from H&H Group USA LLC and its subsidiary, GLR Southern California LLC, to deliver a "full range of Mandarin Chinese language programming" — including "music, entertainment, weather reports, local (Los Angeles) traffic reports and local Chinese community news" — to a Mexican radio station for rebroadcast to the U.S. The FCC said a "key...

