2nd Circ. Puts $1.7B Iran Terror Asset Case Back In NY Court

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday once again revived efforts by victims of a 1983 terrorist bombing to collect $1.68 billion in Iranian assets held by a Luxembourg bank, following legislation addressing foreign policy issues related to the case. In line with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from earlier in the year, a New York district court needs to consider a congressional directive related to an attempt by Deborah Peterson and other family members of victims of a deadly Iran-backed 1983 terrorist bombing in Lebanon to get their hands on Iranian bond proceeds held by Luxembourg-based Clearstream Banking SA, a three-judge panel wrote...

