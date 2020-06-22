Huawei, ZTE Curbing Telecom Innovation, Think Tank Says

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 9:32 PM EDT) -- China's telecom equipment industry, led by Huawei and ZTE, sits at the top of the global food chain thanks to help from the country's government, without which the companies would have no more than a "de minimis" share of the market, according to a new report. The Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a nonprofit think tank, unveiled the report Monday showing that the Chinese government's backing of the two telecom equipment behemoths has warped competition in the industry. China's innovation mercantilist policies — which the think tank defines as policies that "confer unfair, non-market-based advantages" for domestic companies — are ultimately...

