Bid To Trim $3M Oil Spill Verdict Is Old Argument, Court Told

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- A contractor is recycling the same argument for a third time in an attempt to escape paying its half of $6 million in cleanup costs for an oil spill, the owner of a Los Angeles terminal told a California federal court. In an opposition motion Friday, terminal owner Vopak Americas attacked CMAC Construction's bid to cut the $3 million judgment against it down to $250,000 by arguing Vopak can only recoup funds it personally shelled out. Vopak told the court it was no secret its insurer, XL Catlin, is owed the bulk of the judgment because it informed the court early on...

