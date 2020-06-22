Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Uber Wants Atty's Suit Over Buenos Aires Debut Axed

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Uber has slammed an Argentine lawyer's revised California federal suit alleging he was unfairly scapegoated for Uber's problem-plagued Buenos Aires launch in 2016, saying he's already been hit with nearly $30,000 in sanctions and still can't prove an attorney-client relationship existed.

Uber Technologies Inc. on Friday moved to dismiss Michael R. Rattagan's third amended complaint alleging the ride-hailing giant hired Rattagan to set up the subsidiary for its Buenos Aires operations, then kept him in the dark when it went ahead and launched its services before getting the proper regulatory approvals.

"Rattagan has had four chances to state a claim against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!