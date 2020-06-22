Uber Wants Atty's Suit Over Buenos Aires Debut Axed

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Uber has slammed an Argentine lawyer's revised California federal suit alleging he was unfairly scapegoated for Uber's problem-plagued Buenos Aires launch in 2016, saying he's already been hit with nearly $30,000 in sanctions and still can't prove an attorney-client relationship existed. Uber Technologies Inc. on Friday moved to dismiss Michael R. Rattagan's third amended complaint alleging the ride-hailing giant hired Rattagan to set up the subsidiary for its Buenos Aires operations, then kept him in the dark when it went ahead and launched its services before getting the proper regulatory approvals. "Rattagan has had four chances to state a claim against...

