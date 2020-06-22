Atty, Co. Must Pay Sanctions After Tossed Takeda Unit Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A psychiatrist's company and its attorney must pay more than $133,000 in attorney fee sanctions following a now-dismissed suit against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. unit Shire LLC and BakerHostetler, as a New York federal judge accepted a magistrate judge's recommendation Monday. Stephen M. Lobbin of SML Avvocati PC filed his objections to the magistrate's recommended sanctions too late, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres ruled Monday, accepting the recommendation that LCS Group LLC, Lobbin, and Foundation Law Group LLP, jointly and severally pay $133,803.75 to the defendants "Having concluded that objections were not timely made to the magistrate judge's decisions on the motion...

