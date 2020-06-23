NSO Group Spyware Reportedly Used On Moroccan Journalist

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT) -- Amnesty International has said that Moroccan officials likely used software developed by Israeli security firm NSO Group to target a Moroccan journalist, the latest in a series of allegations against the company. The global human rights organization's Security Lab found evidence that the Moroccan government used NSO Group spyware to infiltrate Moroccan journalist Omar Radi's iPhone, according to a Monday report. The alleged surveillance took place between January 2019 and January 2020, according to Amnesty International. "The company's tools are being used in support of Moroccan government's efforts to persecute people for free expression and clamp down on dissent," the report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS