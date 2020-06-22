Pot Investor Tied To Giuliani Associates Can't Block Evidence

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An entrepreneur accused of conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to score a Nevada cannabis license through illegal campaign contributions can't suppress evidence from a package he sent his lawyer, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Monday, finding that blanket attorney-client privilege doesn't apply to the seized parcel. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken rejected David Correia's argument that the contents of the DHL package — including a computer, hard drive, smartphone and two notebooks — were privileged, finding no indication that the broad swath of documents contained private communications between Correia and his attorney, Jeff Marcus. Correia sent the package while...

