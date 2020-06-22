Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Investor Tied To Giuliani Associates Can't Block Evidence

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- An entrepreneur accused of conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani to score a Nevada cannabis license through illegal campaign contributions can't suppress evidence from a package he sent his lawyer, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Monday, finding that blanket attorney-client privilege doesn't apply to the seized parcel.

U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken rejected David Correia's argument that the contents of the DHL package — including a computer, hard drive, smartphone and two notebooks — were privileged, finding no indication that the broad swath of documents contained private communications between Correia and his attorney, Jeff Marcus.

Correia sent the package while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!