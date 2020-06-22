CVS Inks $9.7M Deal In Pharmacy Worker Training Pay Row

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- CVS has inked a $9.75 million settlement with pharmacy employees to settle a proposed class action alleging workers were shorted on training pay, according to a California federal court filing made available Monday. Pharmacists and other workers would get payouts from CVS Pharmacy Inc. that could add up to as much as $6.6 million after subtracting $2.9 million for attorney fees, up to $50,000 in costs, $43,000 in incentive pay, and around $100,000 in administration and other expenses, according to a joint filing seeking approval of the agreement. "There is no reversion of funds and all unclaimed amounts shall be provided...

