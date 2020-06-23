Texas Homeowners Blame Kinder Morgan For Tainted Water

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan Inc. polluted once-pristine drinking water in a county west of Austin when it made serious but avoidable errors while building a 430-mile natural gas pipeline across Texas, homeowners say in a new lawsuit. In a complaint filed Monday in Texas federal court, a group of the Blanco County residents said the energy infrastructure company was reckless when it attempted to drill a segment of its Permian Highway Pipeline under portions of the Blanco River, leading to the discharge of 36,000 gallons of drilling fluids that have made drinking-water wells cloudy with noxious metals over a mile away. The discharge...

