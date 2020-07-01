A Guide To West Texas Patent Cases Before Albright: Part 1

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 24, 2018, Alan Albright was sworn in as a U.S. district court judge — and the only U.S. district court judge — for the Waco Division of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas. A former U.S. magistrate judge in the Austin Division, veteran patent litigator and member of the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers, Judge Albright quickly transformed Waco into a patent infringement litigation center. Less than two years later, the Waco Division has become the most popular U.S. district court for new patent infringement actions in the nation, surpassing the U.S. District Court...

