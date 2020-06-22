7th Circ. Won't Revive 'Perplexing' AbbVie Stock Drop Suit

Law360 (June 22, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined to revive a lawsuit from an AbbVie Inc. investor who claimed the pharmaceutical company caused investors to lose $100 million when it corrected the preliminary results of its May 2018 Dutch tender offer, calling the appeal's arguments "perplexing." In a unanimous decision, the three-judge panel rejected Walleye Trading LLC's argument the initial tender offer was misleading, pointing to AbbVie's announcement, which said "the number of shares to be purchased and the purchase price are preliminary and subject to change." The numbers from the announcement were from Computershare Trust Co., which AbbVie had hired to receive all offers....

