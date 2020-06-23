JPMorgan Looks To Ax Firm's $10M Suit Over Fund Transfer

Law360 (June 23, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase has urged a New York federal court to toss a law firm's $10 million negligence suit, as the banking giant says it was simply complying with court orders when it froze the firm's accounts and dispersed money to satisfy a judgment in an underlying case. After a court determined in the underlying case that Krentsel & Guzman LLP had failed to pay bonuses to a former associate, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA simply complied with state laws and its underlying agreement with the firm by freezing double the amount that the former lawyer, Joan Cresap, said she was owed, before finally dispersing $20,031, according...

