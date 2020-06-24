Juul, Altria Want Gov't Suits Tossed In Vaping MDL

Law360 (June 24, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. and Altria Group Inc. are asking the California federal court overseeing multidistrict litigation over vaping to throw out claims from seven government entities, saying they have failed to link their public nuisance claims to anything the companies have done. Altria in particular argued that many of the claims concern actions that were allegedly taken before Altria's $12.8 billion deal to buy a stake in Juul, saying it can't be held liable for things that happened before it became involved in the company. In a pair of motions filed Monday, Juul and Altria took aim at claims from the...

